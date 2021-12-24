Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.