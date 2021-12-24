Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 2,879 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

