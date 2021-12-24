Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.09 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $230.31 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00328201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00139895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003914 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

