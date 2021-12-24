Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) versus GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Financial Review

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53%

This table compares Aldel Financial and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 1.43 -$44.27 million $0.09 43.34

Aldel Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aldel Financial and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 0 4 3 0 2.43

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 158.55%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Summary

GoHealth beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldel Financial Company Profile

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

