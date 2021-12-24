Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. Allakos has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

