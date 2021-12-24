Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Allakos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

