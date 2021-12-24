Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

