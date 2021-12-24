Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Up 4.4%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.09. 6,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,765,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.