Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

