Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

