AllSafe Market Cap Reaches $145,324.39 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 15% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $145,324.39 and $15.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.