Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,520 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.