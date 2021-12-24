Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.