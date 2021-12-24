Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $139.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

