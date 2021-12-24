Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.11 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

