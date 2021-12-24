Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.