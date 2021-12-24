Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 56.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,749.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

