Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,696 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.