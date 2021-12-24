Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 16,215 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 413,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 98,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.