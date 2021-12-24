Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

