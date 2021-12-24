Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 855.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,956 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

