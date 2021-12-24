Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,706,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.