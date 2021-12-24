Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

