Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

