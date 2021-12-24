Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $67.54.

