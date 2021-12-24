Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.