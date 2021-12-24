Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 333.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.16 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

