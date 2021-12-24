Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.