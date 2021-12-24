Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,688 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

