Amalgamated Bank Sells 520 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

