Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,223. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

