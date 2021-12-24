Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

