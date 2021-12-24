Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 18,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

