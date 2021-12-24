América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.75

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1643331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 380,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.