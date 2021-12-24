AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 46,889 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,755. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

