AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 4,535 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $153,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

