AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110,658 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $107,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.