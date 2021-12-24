AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $56,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.93. The company had a trading volume of 707,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,242. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

