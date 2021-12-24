AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $277.34 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,558 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $277,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.76 and its 200-day moving average is $620.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

