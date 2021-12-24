AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,078 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $40,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average of $188.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

