AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 71,369 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.18% of Eaton worth $109,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 39.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.04. 861,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,932. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

