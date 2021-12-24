AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 116,426 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,426 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $80,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.49. 4,623,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

