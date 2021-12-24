Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

