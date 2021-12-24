Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,408,000.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.