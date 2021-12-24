Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.39. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

