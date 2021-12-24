Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. 2,026,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,655. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

