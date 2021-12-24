Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.