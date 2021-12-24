Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $204.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

