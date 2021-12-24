Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 838,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,617. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.46.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

