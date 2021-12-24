Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,981. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.